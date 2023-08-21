Leeds city centre assault leaves man with serious facial fractures
A man suffered serious facial fractures after an assault in Leeds city centre.
Police were called to Lower Briggate at 6.08am yesterday (August 20) where two men had been assaulted in the street near to the junction with Commercial Court.
They were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. One victim, a 31-year-old man, had received serious facial fractures, which were not life- threatening. The other victim, a 30-year-old man, was less seriously injured.
A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13230463367 or online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat