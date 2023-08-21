A man suffered serious facial fractures after an assault in Leeds city centre.

Police were called to Lower Briggate at 6.08am yesterday (August 20) where two men had been assaulted in the street near to the junction with Commercial Court.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. One victim, a 31-year-old man, had received serious facial fractures, which were not life- threatening. The other victim, a 30-year-old man, was less seriously injured.

A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries.