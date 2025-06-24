Greek Street Leeds: Woman reportedly assaulted on busy city centre street sparking police probe

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 14:22 BST
A woman was reportedly assaulted on a busy city centre street in Leeds, sparking a police probe.
A woman was reportedly attacked on Greek Street, Leeds, on June 21.placeholder image
A woman was reportedly attacked on Greek Street, Leeds, on June 21. | National World

The incident, which was reported shortly before 8pm on Saturday night (June 21), is alleged to have happened on Greek Street.

West Yorkshire Police said that a woman in her thirties suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A crime has been recorded, and enquiries are ongoing.”

