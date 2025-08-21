A Leeds man suffering from cancer started growing cannabis plants in exchange for CBD oil that he used to “self medicate”.

Police found 37 plants growing throughout 60-year-old Steven Manson’s home on Kepler Mount in Sheepscar when they responded to concerns raised by neighbours.

He was sentenced for one count of producing the drug and one count of using electricity without authority at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday (August 20).

Steven Manson was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for growing cannabis plants. | National World

For the prosecution, Elizabeth Noble said that officers went to Manson’s home on July 15 after reports were received that cannabis was being grown.

Manson allowed officers into his home, where they found 21 mature cannabis plants in one of the rooms and a further eight in both the attic and basement.

Ms Noble said that the bathroom was “arranged to bypass the electricity supply”.

Manson was arrested and admitted in police interview that he had grown the plants, though he said he “received no payment but did get CBD oil from a male who he was assisting”.

Manson said that the CBD oil gave him “significant pain relief” but was expensive.

Representing Manson, Michael Collins said that he was diagnosed with a tumour in his leg in 2022 and that the other male “took over his property with the cannabis grow”.

Mr Collins said: “He realises he should have alerted the police immediately.”

Mr Collins added that Manson would be unable to carry out unpaid work, saying: “His cancer is in remission but he has a lot of debilitating pain in his right leg.”

His Honour Judge Ray Singh sentenced Manson to a year in prison, suspended for two years, and 20 rehabilitation activity days.