Extra PCSOs are being drafted in to help tackle rising anti-social behaviour on the bus network in Leeds and across West Yorkshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) is paying for more officers at local bus stations and on services, councillors in Leeds were told on Wednesday.

Operator Arriva said it had reduced capacity on one of its major routes because of crime and missiles being launched at buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So-called “Trojan buses”, where plain clothes officers ride on services, are also still being used, having been introduced in West Yorkshire three years ago.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) is paying for more officers at local bus stations and on services (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

Speaking at a Leeds Council scrutiny meeting on Wednesday, WYCA’s interim director of transport operations, Dave Haskins, said: “There’s been quite an increase in anti-social behaviour in general post-pandemic, but certainly it’s been experienced at our bus stations and on the bus network.

“Some of the BSIP (bus service improvement plan) money has gone towards paying for PCSOs to be funded.

“They’re starting to come through their training now. The work we’ve been doing in terms of operations and reducing anti-social behaviour has yielded a lot of fruit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Haskins referenced violence at Ossett Bus Station, in Wakefield, which led to Arriva initially announcing they were stopping evening services there in August.

Buses were quickly reinstated, however, when WYCA arranged for security to be hiked at the station, with crime having fallen significantly since.

Mr Haskins said: “The intervention there, which was during the summer holidays, was addressed. (The trouble) was nipped in the bud and I think things are starting to settle down again now.”

Dwayne Wells, Arriva’s commercial director, told councillors that the authorities’ response to the problems in Ossett had been “phenomenal”. But he warned that the disorder was “sadly not isolated” to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We had one route into Leeds where we had to downgrade capacity from a double decker to a single decker.