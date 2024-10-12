Leeds burglar ransacked home of new mum and stole £6,000 worth of jewellery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A burglar stole thousands of pounds worth of valuables, even targeting a terrified new mum who came face-to-face with her intruders.

Ben Lumb was part of a team that wore hoodies and covered their faces as they targeted two properties in Heckmondwike and Batley in the space of a day.

The 36-year-old from Leeds was picked out in an identity parade and jailed this week.

Lumb (pictured) was part of a team that carried out two burglaries in the space of a day. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

Leeds Crown Court heard that on May 10 last year Lumb was with others that forced their way into the Heckmondwike home of man who was on holiday.

CCTV that was reviewed later showed Lumb driving a VW that arrived at the property shortly before 6pm. With hoods over their heads, they forced the door and took £1,100 in cash, designer clothes and a Lacoste watch.

Prosecutor Oliver Connor said the next day, they targeted the flat in Batley. The woman had left the property at around 4pm to go to a swimming pool with her newborn baby.

She returned at around 5.30pm and was shocked to find a male stood in her doorway. Two others were inside and they fled when they saw her approaching.

They had stolen the jewellery, which had been gift to celebrate the birth of her baby. She later picked Lumb out in the video identity parade.

The woman said she was left terrified and no longer safe in her own home. She has since been forced to move back with her parents.

Lumb was arrested a week later driving the VW Tiguan. The vehicle contained mole grips, gloves and screwdrivers.

Having already been banned, Lumb, of Cross Flatts Avenue, Beeston, admitted three counts of driving while disqualified, having no insurance and two counts of burglary.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said that Lumb, who has 19 previous convictions, had turned a corner and was now working as a telecoms engineer and was in a “trusted role”.

Speaking about the theft of the jewellery from the new mum’s flat, Judge Ray Singh told Lumb: “There was no thought for her. It was of the utmost sentimental value.

“It can’t be replaced. The monetary value, while extremely high, is irrelevant. It was no doubt sold for a pittance.

“She feels scared and does not feel safe returning. She has had to make changes to her life. You have no remorse whatsoever.”

He jailed Lumb for three years, and banned him from driving for 30 months.