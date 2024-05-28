Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two senior managers on a building site in Leeds have been sentenced for their part in the theft of over £100,000 worth of bricks.

Michael Marram, 51, Gary Pinkney, 60 and Kyle Pinkney, 32, were all sentenced for the thefts from the Spofforth Park development in Wetherby at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday).

Marram was the senior site manager on the development of over 300 homes. Kyle Pinkney was the assistant site manager and was also sentenced for another charge of stealing aluminium fencing from the site.

Gary Pinkney did not work on the site but was heavily involved with helping organise the thefts.

The thefts took place between April and October 2018.

For the prosecution, Andrew Nixon said that work on the development, which was operated by Bellway Homes, had been going on for two years when the thefts began happening.

He said that trade of bricks had been carried out between the site and a company called Manchester Bricks but the managing directors of Bellway Homes found that there were some anomalies with the sales.

After investigations were carried out it was found that over 400 packs of bricks had been displaced, which meant a loss of over £100,000 to Belway Homes.

Mr Nixon outlined that the charges for Marram and Kyle Pinkney were made more serious because of their senior positions in the company.

In mitigation it was heard that the three men were of previous good character and had no previous convictions. It was also heard that they had pleaded guilty at the earlier possible opportunity.

The judge, Recorder Samuel Green KC, also said that he would take into account the “unconscionable delay” for the case to reach sentencing after the men were arrested in 2018.

Marram, of Leonard Ropner Drive, Stockton-On-Tees, and Gary Pinkney, of Upsall Grove, Stockton-On-Tees, were each sentenced to two years custody suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.