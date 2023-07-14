Leeds British Transport Police officer fired for failing to mention relationship with convicted kidnapper

PC Natalie Toft was dismissed following a misconduct hearing in which it was determined she “failed to honestly and accurately complete the vetting form” when she applied to work in Leeds.

Two allegations of breaching the standards of professional behaviour were found proven by the panel.

Having first joined the BTP in 2017, she declared that she had no partner or criminal associations. In May 2021, PC Toft applied for the role of collator at Leeds Police Station and declared no changes in personal circumstances.

PC Toft was fired form her job as a collator in Leeds. (pic by National World)

Two months later, on another vetting form, she confessed that an ex partner was helping to support her since September 2020, but claimed he had not committed a crime for approximately five years.

But last year she made a complaint to the regular police about the man, claiming she was being subjected to threatening and harassing behaviour, and let slip she had been in a relationship with him for two years.

It was later revealed that the man had previous convictions for kidnapping in 2010, for which he was jailed for four years, offences concern carrying weapons and cultivating drugs and in 2018 was jailed for 26 weeks in respect of domestic abuse of an ex-partner. PC Toft denied knowledge of any offending post-2010.

It was noted that despite the misconduct allegations, PC Toft had worked hard in her role and was “conscientious and could be relied on and trusted to complete any task”.

During the hearing, PC Toft said that when she completed the vetting forms she was in a very poor mental state and did not think about the full consequences of what she was doing.

The subsequent report from hearing reads: “The panel does not accept this to be the case.

"Whilst it is acknowledged that PC Toft may have been in the relationship with a degree of reluctance, it was a personal relationship nonetheless which lasted for a not insignificant period of time.

“The panel note that PC Toft was fully aware of her responsibilities to disclose notifiable associations to the BTP. She confirmed that she gained this knowledge in training.

“She failed to honestly and accurately complete the management vetting form. Dishonesty is noted as being a matter of the utmost seriousness in respect of misconduct proceedings. The panel finds that PC Toft in her actions breached the standards in respect of honesty and integrity; orders and instructions and has behaved in a manner constituting discreditable conduct.

“PC Taft's actions have breached numerous sections of the standards of professional behaviour including in respect of honesty and integrity.

"Considering the utmost seriousness of the allegations found proved, together with the fundamental requirement of honesty within the police service, the panel considered that the only outcome which is appropriate and proportionate in this case is dismissal without notice.”

