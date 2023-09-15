Leeds Briggate incident: Five arrested as BTP officer 'assaulted' during mass brawl in Leeds city centre
At about 5.20am on Sunday, September 3, officers were alerted by Leedswatch CCTV staff to the incident involving a number of males in Briggate. Police are appealing for witnesses and phone footage to assist an ongoing investigation.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers from Leeds District and British Transport Police were deployed to the scene and five males were arrested on suspicion of affray. They were later released under investigation.
“A British Transport Police officer was assaulted during the incident and one of those arrested has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker. Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries to identify further suspects.”
The incident was seen by a large crowd and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it, particularly anyone with relevant phone footage that could assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 2655 Gilbert at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13230489836 or online via the 101LiveChat.