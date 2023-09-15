Five men have been arrested after a mass brawl broke out in Leeds city centre.

At about 5.20am on Sunday, September 3, officers were alerted by Leedswatch CCTV staff to the incident involving a number of males in Briggate. Police are appealing for witnesses and phone footage to assist an ongoing investigation.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers from Leeds District and British Transport Police were deployed to the scene and five males were arrested on suspicion of affray. They were later released under investigation.

“A British Transport Police officer was assaulted during the incident and one of those arrested has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker. Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries to identify further suspects.”

Police were called to an incident involving a number of males on Leeds Briggate. Picture: Simon Hulme