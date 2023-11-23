Police divers are searching the River Aire after a man was seriously injured in Leeds city centre.

Divers are searching the River Aire at Leeds Bridge in relation to the serious assault that occurred on November 11.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man received a serious knife wound to the face in the incident that occurred in Boar Lane.

“Shaun Benson, aged 35, of Eelholme View Street, Keighley, was charged yesterday with Section 18 Wounding in relation to the incident following an investigation by Leeds District CID.