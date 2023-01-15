The incident took place at about 9.05pm on Friday, January 13 at the junction of Leeds Bradford Road and Swinnow Lane. An elderly man was crossing the road when he was struck by a car that then failed to stop. The man suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

The car travelled from Leeds Bradford Road at the junction with the Halfway House public house and turned right onto Swinnow Lane and then left on to Broad Lane.

Anyone who saw or has footage of the incident is asked to contact the Roads Policing team East on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.