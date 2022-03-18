Leeds boy to appear in court charged with terrorism offences
A 15-year-old boy is due to appear in court charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terror.
By Rebecca Marano
Friday, 18th March 2022, 6:50 am
Updated
Friday, 18th March 2022, 6:52 am
The youth, from Leeds, was charged on Thursday after being arrested on Saturday as part of what police described as a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation.
He is charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.
The teenager is due to appear by video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.