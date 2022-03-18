The youth, from Leeds, was charged on Thursday after being arrested on Saturday as part of what police described as a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation.

He is charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

The teenager is due to appear by video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.