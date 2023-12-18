Leeds boy rushed to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing near Southampton underpass
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 16-year-old was attacked on Saturday (December 16) near an underpass in Southampton, more than 200 miles away from home.
Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service just after 1am. The teenager was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries to his legs and hands.
The serious assault happened on a pathway near Brintons Road in the Hampshire city, that leads to an underpass beneath the A3204, taking pedestrians onto St Marys Street.
Hampshire Constabulary has launched an investigation into the attack and officers are keen to speak to witnesses, as well as those holding information that could assist their enquiries.
They are also looking for people who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage. Those with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230512633.