A boy from Leeds was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in the early hours of the morning.

The 16-year-old was attacked on Saturday (December 16) near an underpass in Southampton, more than 200 miles away from home.

Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service just after 1am. The teenager was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries to his legs and hands.

The serious assault happened on a pathway near Brintons Road in the Hampshire city, that leads to an underpass beneath the A3204, taking pedestrians onto St Marys Street.

A 16-year-old boy from Leeds was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an attack near Brintons Road, Southampton, on December 16. Photo: Google.

Hampshire Constabulary has launched an investigation into the attack and officers are keen to speak to witnesses, as well as those holding information that could assist their enquiries.