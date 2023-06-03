Samir Hussain, of Parkwood Way in Roundhay, was sentenced for one count of actual bodily harm (ABH) at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (June 1), which also happened to be his 30th birthday.

The court heard that Hussain was working at The Old Red Bus Station on Vicar Lane on November 25 last year when he grabbed the male by the throat as he was being ejected by two other bouncers.

Hussain told police that he had been racially abused.

Samir Hussain was working as a security guard at The Old Red Bus Station on Vicar Lane when he strangled the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was shown CCTV footage of the incident before Bashir Ahmed outlined the case for the prosecution.

Mr Ahmed said that the punter was celebrating a friend’s birthday when he went to The Old Red Bus Station.

Mr Ahmed said: “While in the nightclub he started to throw donuts at the crowd and the bar area. When he arrived he was, in his own words, ‘tipsy’. He had added to that by drinking in the club.”

The man was ejected by bouncers but then got back into the club again by climbing over a fence 10 to 15 minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ahmed said: “They then ejected him a second time. At that point the defendant – while the victim was held by two other security attendants – grabbed the complainant by the neck from behind.

"The victim recalls the word ‘b******’ being used at the same time and also said that he felt suffocated to the point of almost not being able to breath.”

Mr Ahmed added: “He was in a silly mood and shouldn’t have done things. But that shouldn’t have led to what occurred to him.”

The man called the police and Hussain was arrested but told police that “there were threats and racial comments made to himself as the victim was being ejected”. He said he “didn’t act aggressively” and “accepted that was a chokehold but only to remove him”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that the victim suffered from “minor reddening marks” and that police were unable to contact him after the incident.

Hussain continued to deny that he had committed a crime until he pleaded guilty at crown court at a pre-trial preparation hearing.

A probation officer told the court that Hussain had said he had not worked as a security guard since the incident as his “confidence has been affected negatively”. Hussain said that he was “shocked” at his arrest and didn’t feel “his actions would bring him to court”.

He added that Hussain had shown “a great deal of remorse” over his actions and that he is a carer for a number of family members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the defence, Simon Hustler said that Hussain had no previous convictions and mentioned a number of character references provided to the court, including one from Hussain’s neighbour.

Mr Hustler said: “This is an unfortunate incident. It’s out of character and unlikely that Mr Hussain will ever be before a criminal court again in his life.”

Mr Recorder D. Gordon sentenced Hussain to 20 weeks in prison suspended for a year and ordered him to carry out 15 rehabilitation requirement days.