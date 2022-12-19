Leeds bike theft: Motorbike stolen from Morley recovered in Bradford as man arrested
A motorbike that was stolen in the Morley area of Leeds was recovered in Bradford thanks to help from members of the community.
By Charles Gray
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
19th Dec 2022, 2:11pm
The South Leeds branch of West Yorkshire Police shared an update from Steerside Enforcement Team on Friday (December 16) that read: “Acting on community intelligence we attended an address in the Clayton area of Bradford this morning where (we) recovered this motorbike, stolen from Morley and arrested a male in connection with the bike and other offences.”