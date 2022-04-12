A court heard Mary Pearson continued to claim benefits after getting a job and failing to notify authorities that she was in employment.

Leeds Crown Court heard Pearson initially made a legitimate claim for carer's allowance in relation to her son in 2001.

Howard Shaw, prosecuting said Pearson was paid the allowance as she was spending more than 35 hours per week looking after her son and was not in employment.

Mr Shaw said Pearson was notified by the Department of Work and Pensions that she must inform them if her employment status changed.

Pearson was arrested after authorities became aware she had continued to claim benefits despite having various jobs between April 2013 and February 2020.

In total, she claimed £22,400 that she was not entitled to.

Pearson, 49, Westfield Avenue, Yeadon, pleaded guilty to fraud.

The court heard action is being taken in the civil courts to reclaim the money from Pearson on behalf of taxpayers,

Kristina Goodwin, mitigating, said Pearson had made full admissions about her offending and had cooperated with the investigation.

Ms Goodwin said: "Her shame is overwhelmingly obvious.

"Through me she wants the court to know of her remorse for this offence and for failing to act sooner.

"This is a defendant under significant personal pressure."

The barrister said Pearson's partner is seriously ill.

Pearson was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for two years. She was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

Sentencing, The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC said: "I would imagine that you have learned a very significant lesson from this.

"While this may not have started intentionally, and I accept that it did not, you continued to accept the money at a time when you ought not to have done so.

"You were well aware that this was money you should not have received.

"You should have stopped it.