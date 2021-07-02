Leeds based firm fined £200k for making 11 million unlawful cold calls

An ICO investigation, prompted by complaints from the public, found Leeds-based Brazier Consulting Services Ltd made repeated nuisance calls to people about PPI.

The business failed to give evidence of sufficient consent to call any of the complainants.

The ICO also found no evidence to suggest that BCS provided any training whatsoever to staff in relation to the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ICO investigation, prompted by complaints from the public, found Leeds-based Brazier Consulting Services Ltd made repeated nuisance calls to people about PPI.

Natasha Longson, ICO Investigations Manager, said: “It’s clear from the complaints we received that these calls caused real distress. What’s more, the firm continued to bombard people by phoning even when they’d been asked to stop.

“It’s thanks to members of the public that this firm came to our attention and we could take action to bring a stop to this. I would encourage anyone pestered by other rogue operators to report them to the ICO.”

Calls made by BCS led to 316 complaints to the ICO and Telephone Preference Service (TPS).

Complaints included: “The advisor was aggressive in manner and I felt quite threatened by his attitude. I am now worried that they intend to charge me for a service that I do not want, have never contacted them regarding PPI , and I have not signed any documents to the contrary. All I want is for them to stop these aggressive phone calls.”

“I was asked if I had made any PPI claims. I then asked for the caller to remove my number from the system. She then said that she was not allowed to remove numbers from the system, and that I would have to do it myself. I asked her if she was aware of the GDPR regulations and she said, "Of course, but are you on the GDPR?"”

“I told them clearly I was not interested and asked where they got my data from. Refused to tell me and said it was obtained legally and they were FCA authorised and GDPR compliant. I asked to not be contacted again and remove me from their listing but then got another call.”

The law banning unsolicited calls for direct marketing purposes in relation to claims management services came into force in September 2018.

The ICO website clearly sets out the rules around telephone marketing.

The ICO also issued the business with an Enforcement Notice compelling them to stop their illegal marketing activity and informing them that failure to do so is a criminal offence.