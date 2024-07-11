Leeds-based airline Jet2 speak out after Wakefield woman jailed for smoking on flight
Emma Woolley from Wakefield was given a four-month sentence after she was drunk and abusive towards cabin crew before lighting up in the toilets during the flight from Turkey.
Phil Ward, managing Director of Jet2.com said: “This sentencing should send out a stark and sobering example to the tiny minority of people who cannot enjoy their flight responsibly.
“This summer we will fly millions of hardworking customers and families away to enjoy their well-deserved holidays, but sadly there are a handful of people who behave in a disruptive fashion, often fuelled by alcohol that has been purchased in duty free and is then illicitly consumed onboard.
“Our message to them is very simple - we take a zero tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behaviour, as do the courts – and by acting irresponsibly you run the risk of a criminal record and even a prison sentence.
“We will not hesitate to take action against disruptive passenger behaviour. That includes issuing bans, billing disruptive customers for costs that we incur, and working with the authorities to support successful prosecutions. Ms Woolley must now face the consequences of her behaviour and we are confident that this sentencing will send out a very clear message to others about how severe the consequences can be.”
Woolley, 43, was on a flight from Antalya in Turkey to Leeds Bradford on January 4 this year and had smuggled her own booze on board. When crew were alerted she became confrontational and asked the staff: “What are you going to do?”
She then rolled a cigarette and went into the toilets. When staff confronted her again she told it was “only three puffs”.
Woolley, of Warren Avenue, Wakefield, was detained when the flight landed and officers noticed she was still slurring her speech. She was later interviewed by police but gave no comments.
Leeds Crown Court heard it was her fourth trip to Turkey to receive treatment for her teeth. She admitted she was drunk but was “remorseful for what she did and accepts it was wrong”.
But Judge Ray Singh said an immediate custodial sentence was necessary, so jailed her for four months. He said: “It’s clear you can’t smoke on a plane. It’s a very serious risk of safety to passengers. They were quite rightly alarmed by your behaviour.
“You need to know that experiences of drunken individuals in the confines of an aircraft is terrifying. You may have a problem with alcohol. I can’t avoid an immediate custodial sentence.
“These type of offences have to be met with a deterrent to ensure others do not behave in the way that you did.”