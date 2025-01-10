Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are treating an incident as attempted robbery after man was chased by two balaclava clad suspects in Leeds.

Officers received a report from a member of the public at 5.28am today of a distressed male attending an address on Rookwood Vale in Osmondthorpe, having been chased by two suspects in balaclavas.

Rookwood Vale in Osmondthorpe. | Google

Police say the incident is being treated as an attempted robbery. A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13250015093 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat