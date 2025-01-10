Rookwood Vale, Osmondthorpe: Man chased by two balaclava clad suspects in Leeds attempted robbery probe

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are treating an incident as attempted robbery after man was chased by two balaclava clad suspects in Leeds.

Officers received a report from a member of the public at 5.28am today of a distressed male attending an address on Rookwood Vale in Osmondthorpe, having been chased by two suspects in balaclavas.

Rookwood Vale in Osmondthorpe.Rookwood Vale in Osmondthorpe.
Rookwood Vale in Osmondthorpe. | Google

Police say the incident is being treated as an attempted robbery. A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13250015093 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice