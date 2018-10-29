Leeds attempted murder: Man accused of trying to kill woman in Sutton Approach is due in court

A man is due to appear in court this morning after being charged with the attempted murder of a woman in Leeds.

Caleb Powell was arrested following an incident at a property in Sutton Approach last Tuesday.

Also in crime: Woman raped on morning walk to work in Leeds



The 36-year-old, of Leeds and Bradford Road, Bramley, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later.

Police said he had been charged with the attempted murder of a 38-year-old woman in a domestic-related incident at the address in Sutton Approach.

He is also charged with common assault on a 30-year old man at the same address.

Also in crime: Leeds child killer carried out knifepoint attack on pregnant mum in front of her children