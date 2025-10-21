A 45-year-old man remains in custody today after an assault at Leeds Bus Station on Monday afternoon.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were approached by a man on New York Street at just after 12pm yesterday (October 20), who claimed he had been assaulted.

Another man was subsequently arrested nearby, and West Yorkshire Police believes that the two men are known to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were approached by a man outside Leeds Bus Station (STOCK IMAGE). | National World

The victim, who is in his 40s, initially declined medical attention but was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also found blood at a number of locations in the city centre as a result of the assault, with several scenes established as the investigation continues.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Leeds CID, quoting crime reference 13250602907.