Police arrest 45-year-old after Leeds Bus Station assault as blood discovered 'across multiple locations'

Published 21st Oct 2025, 15:20 BST
A 45-year-old man remains in custody today after an assault at Leeds Bus Station on Monday afternoon.

Police were approached by a man on New York Street at just after 12pm yesterday (October 20), who claimed he had been assaulted.

Another man was subsequently arrested nearby, and West Yorkshire Police believes that the two men are known to each other.

The victim, who is in his 40s, initially declined medical attention but was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also found blood at a number of locations in the city centre as a result of the assault, with several scenes established as the investigation continues.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Leeds CID, quoting crime reference 13250602907.

