Leeds arson offences: Police release CCTV images of man they wish to speak with

The Inner North West Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man pictured as they continue to investigate a series of arson offences in which small fires have been set near buildings.

The incidents have taken place in the Headingley, Hyde Park, Kirkstall and Burley areas over the last 12 weeks with offending taking place in the early hours of the morning, generally between 12am and 3am.

Offences have included one which took place at Back Hessle Mount Hyde Park on May 9 at around 2.30am.

Do you recognise this man?

A suspect in offending was described as wearing a grey jumper with the word ‘Boston’ written across the front.

While no damage has been done to buildings officers are concerned that such activity can pose a real risk to property and residents.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured or who has any information about the series of fires is asked to contact the Inner North West NPT on 101 or online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13230318143