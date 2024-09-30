Leeds accountant doctored customer's cheques to spend £108,000 on gambling sites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An accountant who duped a customer into thinking he was paying his taxes was spending huge amounts of his money on gambling sites.

Waqar Akram doctored the unsuspecting victim’s cheques in order to cash them in the deluded hope he could recoup his betting losses.

The 42-year-old’s offending only came to light when Akram’s Leeds employer informed the victim that he had not been a customer of theirs for several years.

Akram was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting 10 counts of fraud by false representation.

Akram duped the customer out money that he spent on gambling sites. (pics by Adobe / National World) | Adobe / National World

Prosecutor Lauren Smith said Akram had spent two years committing his crimes. He was an employee at Buckle Barton and the victim had been a client for the Horsforth-based firm for 40 years.

Akram took over responsibility of the man’s account, and offered to meet him personally. The court heard that the man thought Akram was being helpful, and between 2019 and 2021, handed over 10 cheques totalling £108,048.

He made the cheques out to HM Revenue and Customs, but the man became suspicious because he never received any paperwork in return. Having contacted Buckle Barton, he was told he had not been a customer since 2018.

HSBC were contacted for copies of the cheques, and it was found they had each been altered to pay “HM Rose Ltd”. It was found that Akram was the sole shareholder of HM Rose. Further investigation found that the money had been transferred into Akram’s account and was being spent on online gambling sites.

Akram, of Central Park, Halifax, was arrested on November 10, 2022, but he denied any wrongdoing and claimed the payments were legitimate.

Charged with the offences, he was due to go on trial in August of this year but changed his pleas just weeks prior. He has one previous conviction for attempted robbery dating back to 2003.

Mitigating, Jeremy Barton said Akram had been desperately trying to raise the money to pay the victim back. He said Akram’s family had been “astounded” by what they have learned about him.

Mr Barton added: “He does show real genuine insight into the trouble has has caused.”

He said he started betting by watching football matches on big screens in casinos, then began using the gambling machines and online betting. He said he began betting “relatively small” but went from betting £10, to £20, £50 and £100.

He added: “He was hoping to eventually win back the money he lost and make amends, but it’s a vicious circle. People really do believe they can get out of it, that was his belief.

“He really thought he could get out of this hole but realises on reflection that was never going to happen.”

He said the married father-of-two had since sought help and has not placed a bet for nine months. He continues to work as a bookkeeper.

The judge, Recorrer Ashley Serr told Akram it was a “serious abuse of trust” that an an “element of sophistication”. He jailed him for four years.