A gang that dealt in kilograms of cannabis and laundered hundreds of thousands of pounds through fake companies have been jailed.

The three were handed custodial sentences at Leeds Crown Court. It came after raids were carried out on various properties in Harehills, including Bayswater Grove and Nowell Terrace in 2022.

Hundreds of plants were uncovered capable of producing 23kg of the drug between them.

Investigations uncovered a criminal enterprise involving Tran Nguyen, Sarwat Mahamad and Dan Ho.

Nguyen (top left), Ho (top middle) and Mahamad (bottom left) were all handed jail sentences after police found they were part of an organised gang dealing in large quantities of cannabis. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

It was described in court as a “large-scale cannabis operation” with Nguyen and Mahamad as “high-ranking organised crime gang members”, with Ho working as a courier, dropping off drugs and collecting cash.

Nguyen put more than £476,000 of unexplained cash through her own businesses, including a currency-transfer firm.

Phone calls were recorded between Nguyen and Mahamad in which they discussed kilogrammes of “cake”, which was taken to mean skunk cannabis. It was agreed in court that the amount of cannabis involved came to 44kg.

Dan Ho, 26, of York Road, York, admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis. Nguyen, 32 of the same address, admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis and two counts of money laundering.

Mahamad, 41, of Lawrence Road, Gipton, admitted conspiracy to produce cannabis and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Mahamad and Nguyen only admitted the offences on day two of their trial.

Mitigating for Nguyen, Saleema Mahmood said she had been in custody for 20 months and has two children whom she fears she will not see again. She said Nguyen had come over form Vietnam as a youngster and excelled in education.

For Mahamad, Imran Khan said he had arrived in the UK in 2004 and claimed asylum. He was homeless for a stint, worked in construction but became involved in cannabis after becoming addicted.

Mitigating for Ho, Philip Mahoney said he had been in custody from December 2022 to March of this year, before being granted bail. He said he was now trying to re-establish his relationship with his daughter that he has with Nguyen. He added: “He expresses regret and shame that he became involved.”

Judge Penelope Belcher gave Nguyen five years and four months’ jail and Mahamad was given five years and three months.

Ho was handed two years’ jail, but due to time served was released immediately.