Leeds police are hunting a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two people injured.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Lea Park Drive in Belle Isle, Leeds at 3.34pm today (Friday, January 5) to reports of a collision involving two male pedestrians and a car.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One of the males suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. The other male suffered minor injuries only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The vehicle involved left the location and enquiries are ongoing by police to further determine the nature of what took place.”

Officers were called to Lea Park Drive in Belle Isle, Leeds at 3.34pm today. Picture: Google

Anyone who saw the incident it asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing log number 0965 of January 5.