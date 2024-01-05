Lea Park Drive incident: Leeds police hunting hit and run driver after two pedestrians injured in crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to Lea Park Drive in Belle Isle, Leeds at 3.34pm today (Friday, January 5) to reports of a collision involving two male pedestrians and a car.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One of the males suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. The other male suffered minor injuries only.
“The vehicle involved left the location and enquiries are ongoing by police to further determine the nature of what took place.”
Anyone who saw the incident it asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing log number 0965 of January 5.
Information can also be given via the 101LiveChat online or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 08700 555111.