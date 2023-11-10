Detectives have launched a fresh appeal for information on the 15th anniversary of an arson attack which killed a Wakefield pensioner.

Léa Florentina Brooke, 81, died in the blaze which started when white spirit was poured through the letterbox of her house in Walton Lane, Sandal and set alight, at just after 1.30am on November 10, 2008.

No motive has ever been established for the attack and detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have kept the case under review as they continue to try and identify the person or persons responsible for Léa’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, who is now leading the investigation, said: “Léa was a mother and a grandmother, and her murder was a huge shock to the local community, as well as her family and friends. As we approach the 15th anniversary of this tragic event, we continue to appeal for any information about the person or persons responsible for causing her death.

Léa Florentina Brooke, 81, died during an arson attack on her home at just after 1.30am on November 10, 2008. Picture: WYP

“We continue to believe the answers Léa’s family are so desperately seeking will be found in the local community and would ask for anyone who has any kind of information about this matter to come forward, as they may have that vital piece of evidence which could lead to a significant development in this case.

“15 years is a long time and it is possible that allegiances may have changed within this period. If you know anything about what happened on that night in Sandal then I urge you to come forward and speak with my team.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or by using the online 101LiveChat, referencing Operation Pitkennedy.