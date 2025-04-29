Law-student stalker made Leeds woman's life an 'utter misery'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A jealous student who refused to leave his ex girlfriend alone, turning up at her home and work in Leeds and making her life an “utter misery”.

Lawrence Clarke-Russam narrowly avoided being locked up for pestering the woman whom he had met online.

Leeds Crown Court heard the pair got together in 2022 but he became increasingly jealous and accused her of cheating.

They separated in May 2023 but Clarke-Russam would frequently contact her and attend her home during that month. On one occasion the police were called and he was escorted from the premises, but not arrested.

He would also turn up at her place of work and would call and message her constantly from different mobile numbers. The woman felt she had little choice but to move home, prosecutor Ashleigh Metcalfe said.

The 30-year-old, of Parkside Road, Meanwood, later admitted two offences including stalking involving serious alarm or distress. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Jeremy Barton said: “There can be no excuses for his behaviour, nor do I try to offer one. It’s quite out of character. There’s a significant amount of remorse.”

He said that Clarke-Russam was a student undertaking a masters degree in law, and that prison could derail his studies.

Judge Simon Phillips KC described it as a “troubling case” and added: “She was the victim of a campaign of unwanted contact. You made her life an utter misery.”

He gave him the lengthiest sentence possible that could be suspended - 24 months’ jail suspended for 24 months.

He ordered him to complete 30 rehabilitation days, 150 hours of unpaid work, and put him on a six-month electronic GP s tag to monitor his whereabouts. He was also given an indefinite-length restraining order to keep him away from his ex.