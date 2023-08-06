Martin Walsh, who runs The Daisy on Stanningley Road, was shocked to find that the faces of those on the mural spray-painted, including legendary players from the past and former managers Don Revie and Marcelo Bielsa.

It comes as Leeds United prepare to kick-off their campaign in the Championship this afternoon.

Mr Walsh, who was previously at the Moorhouse House in Beeston before moving to the Bramley pub four months ago, said he came face-to-face with the culprit as he was leaving the pub at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Martin Walsh, landlord of The Daisy in Bramley with the vandalised mural. (picture Steve Riding)

He said: “There was a guy with a spray can in his hand and and I shouted ‘what are you doing?’. But he had just about finished at that point. I’m angry and shocked, this is for the community around Bramley.

"Everybody who has seen it is just shocked – they all think it’s a Man United fan. I do not know who he was. I don’t think we can do anything with it, I tried jet washing it but it’s spray paint and it won’t come off. Somebody has said I should try using white vinegar but I’m not sure it will work.

"Everybody stops to look at it when they go past and it was a nice painting, but now it’s been ruined.”