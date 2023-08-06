Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Landlord's shock as Leeds United mural is vandalised outside Bramley pub on season start day

A landlord has hit out at a vandal who defaced a Leeds United mural next to his pub, daubing it in red paint.
By Nick Frame
Published 6th Aug 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST

Martin Walsh, who runs The Daisy on Stanningley Road, was shocked to find that the faces of those on the mural spray-painted, including legendary players from the past and former managers Don Revie and Marcelo Bielsa.

It comes as Leeds United prepare to kick-off their campaign in the Championship this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Walsh, who was previously at the Moorhouse House in Beeston before moving to the Bramley pub four months ago, said he came face-to-face with the culprit as he was leaving the pub at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Martin Walsh, landlord of The Daisy in Bramley with the vandalised mural. (picture Steve Riding)Martin Walsh, landlord of The Daisy in Bramley with the vandalised mural. (picture Steve Riding)
Martin Walsh, landlord of The Daisy in Bramley with the vandalised mural. (picture Steve Riding)

He said: “There was a guy with a spray can in his hand and and I shouted ‘what are you doing?’. But he had just about finished at that point. I’m angry and shocked, this is for the community around Bramley.

"Everybody who has seen it is just shocked – they all think it’s a Man United fan. I do not know who he was. I don’t think we can do anything with it, I tried jet washing it but it’s spray paint and it won’t come off. Somebody has said I should try using white vinegar but I’m not sure it will work.

"Everybody stops to look at it when they go past and it was a nice painting, but now it’s been ruined.”

The painting is one of numerous colourful murals dedicated to Leeds United players past and present dotted around the city.