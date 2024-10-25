Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convicted pervert caught searching for images of young girls online has been warned that he needs to face up to being a paedophile.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Philip Stoneley was given a suspended sentence nine years ago after he tried to convince teenagers to send him explicit photos, but has continued to trawl the web to feed his sick desires, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 47-year-old was handed another chance to prove himself this week with another suspended sentence, but was warned it was his final chance, despite being in denial about his interest in children. He even went as far as blaming a medical condition.

Paedophile Stoneley told to accept that he is a paedophile by a judge at Leeds Crown Court. (pics by National World) | National World

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said: “You protest your innocence, even going on to say you did not know what you were doing because of your epilepsy.

“You are a paedophile. You have a deep-rooted interest in children and that’s the reason you visit these sites. Until you accept that as a problem, you will never get out of it.”

Stoneley, of West Street, Pontefract, was previously given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO)to allow the police to monitor his internet use. On November 11, 2022, an officer visited his home address and analysed his iPhone.

It was found he had used Safari web browser set to a privacy mode, meaning he had no search history recorded which automatically put him in breach of the SHPO.

They also found searches for young Indian and Muslim girls. Following his arrest, he gave a no-comment interview. He later admitted breaching his SHPO.

Prosecutor Temitayo Dasaolu said Stoneley was given a 21-month jail sentence suspended for two years in 2015. But he continued to breach the terms and in 2018 was jailed for 12 months for distributing indecent images of children.

Ms Dasaolu said: “There is a pattern here and this latest breach is very serious and persistent. He poses a very serious risk of harm. Previous sentences have not appeared to deter him from further offending.”

Mitigating, Glenn Parsons conceded that Stoneley’s court history “must cause great concern” but said: “He is not really facing up to the core motivations - a custodial sentence won’t address that either.”

Judge Khokhar gave him a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, ordered him to complete 55 rehabilitation days with probation, and a 43-session sex-offender programme.

But he warned him that he wants tri-monthly reports on Stoneley and if he find him to be “superficially engaging” he will be brought straight back to court and jailed.

He said: “Do not let me see you again. I’m still reluctant and I may come to regret it, but if you breach this order, I promise I will send you into custody.”