Workers recognised Barry Garvey and asked for CCTV operators to focus on him in the department store shortly before 11.30am on January 3. He was spotted putting a pair of Samsung Galaxy earbuds headphones, worth £90, in a bag and try to leave.

He was swiftly intercepted and taken to a detention area of the shop where he was asked to empty his bag. But after putting his hand in the bag, he pulled out the razor-sharp carpet knife and told the security worker: “Get back or I will f****** cut you.”

He then grabbed his bag fled the Victoria Gate shop, prosecutor Rhiannydd Clement told Leeds Crown Court.

Garvey was caught stealing from John Lewis in Leeds.

He was not apprehended until January 20 and admitted his actions. The 55-year-old later pleaded guilty to theft and threatening a person with a bladed article in a private place.

Garvey, of Elmfield Grove, Lower Wortley, has 73 previous convictions for 162 offences, including more than 100 for shoplifting. He was jailed earlier this year for 32 months for burglary and appeared in court via video link this week from HMP Leeds

Little mitigation was offered by his barrister Charlotte Noddings after Judge Rodney Jameson KC said he would simply add to his existing sentence with a further eight months’ jail.

However, it was heard that he was working hard to conquer his drug addiction while behind bars.