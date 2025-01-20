Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A domestic abuser has been jailed after strangling their then partner in a sustained attack.

Hollie Hanson, aged 26, of Low Cross Court in Knottingley, previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to the female victim, including intentional strangulation, threats to kill, S18 wounding with intent and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship. Hanson also admitted S39 common assault against a male victim.

Hanson appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (January 17) and was sentenced to four years imprisonment with an extended licence period of three years and was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.

The case has been publicised with the victim's permission in the hope that it will highlight domestic abuse in LGBTQ+ relationships and encourage other victims to come forward.

The charges relate to an incident in the early hours of September 2 last year in the Wakefield district. Hanson and the female victim had been socialising with another couple when Hanson got jealous of the victim’s relationship with one of the friends and became verbally abusive.

The victim returned to Hanson’s home to collect her belongings and was followed there by Hanson who pinned her to the bed with a hand around the victim’s neck. During this time, Hanson made repeated threats about killing the victim.

When their friends came to the address to check on them, Hanson then assaulted the male victim by grabbing him around the neck by his chain.

Hanson was arrested on September 18 and charged the following day.

Detective Constable Demi Stubbs, of Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding, said: “This has been a sustained attack lasting several minutes, with Hanson repeatedly making threats about killing the female victim. Hanson then became violent toward one of their friends.

“Hanson has shown they are a dangerous individual who is prepared to use extreme levels of violence in a domestic relationship. Hanson was remanded in custody throughout this court process and has now been jailed.”

During the police investigation into the strangulation incident, the victim disclosed that she had been subject to controlling behaviour during her relationship with Hanson, including being prevented from speaking with friends and family, having her location checked and not being allowed to have a mobile phone.

An earlier assault was also reported when Hanson hit the victim to the head with a vodka bottle, which resulted in the S18 wounding with intent charge.

“This case highlights that domestic abuse does not only occur in heterosexual intimate relationships. I would urge anyone who is in the LGBTQ+ community who is the victim of domestic abuse, whether physical or emotional, or who has concerns for a friend or family member, to please have the confidence to come forward,” DC Stubbs added.

There is information about how you can report offences to the police and details of independent agencies who can offer advice and support on the West Yorkshire Police website at: Domestic Abuse | West Yorkshire Police. The webpage includes a button to allow you to leave the page quickly if you are concerned someone may be monitoring you.