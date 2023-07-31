Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Knottingley Cemetery: Men on quad bikes believed to have used dogs to hunt and kill cat in West Yorkshire

Quad bike riding hooligans are believed to have used dogs to hunt and kill a cat, police say as an investigation is launched.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:12 BST

The incident, near Knottingley Cemetery on July 30, involved a number of men on the four-wheeled vehicles, according to West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rural Crime team.

A spokesperson said: “Police in Wakefield received a report regarding an incident where a cat was found deceased by its owner near to Leys Lane, Knottingley. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Officers are appealing for any information, asking those who can help the investigation to quote crime reference number 13230423862.