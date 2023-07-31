Knottingley Cemetery: Men on quad bikes believed to have used dogs to hunt and kill cat in West Yorkshire
Quad bike riding hooligans are believed to have used dogs to hunt and kill a cat, police say as an investigation is launched.
The incident, near Knottingley Cemetery on July 30, involved a number of men on the four-wheeled vehicles, according to West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rural Crime team.
A spokesperson said: “Police in Wakefield received a report regarding an incident where a cat was found deceased by its owner near to Leys Lane, Knottingley. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Officers are appealing for any information, asking those who can help the investigation to quote crime reference number 13230423862.