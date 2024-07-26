Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A thug who repeatedly slashed a man across the face with a blade in a frenzied attack in Leeds city centre was told that his victim was lucky to have survived.

Horrified revellers saw Shaun Benson launch at the man, whom he had been friends with for more than 20 years, and left him needing emergency surgery on his face.

The man suffered several slash wounds to his forehead, cheek and jaw and a laceration to an artery and vein. He has been left with lasting physical scars, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Benson, 35, admitted a charge of Section 18 GBH with intent, and two counts of possessing a bladed article.

Benson (pictuired) attacked the man on Boar Lane in LEeds city centre, slashing and stabbing him to the face and head. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed said the victim had been with his friends outside Trinity Church on Boar Lane at around 10pm on November 11 last year. The group were approached by Benson and his girlfriend, with Benson appearing to grab one of the males and drag him a short distance.

He then walked up behind the 34-year-old victim, and began stabbing and slashing him to the face and head when he turned around. He then left the scene. The incident was captured on city-centre CCTV and played to the court and he could be seen putting something into his pocket, thought to be the weapon.

Benson was also seen throwing an item into the river, also thought to be the weapon. Police later searched that stretch of water. Benson then stole a bicycle from a passer by and made off. The bike was later found abandoned.

He was arrested 11 days later in Bradford city centre and was found to be carrying a steak knife. He largely gave a no-comment interview. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand.

Benson has dozens of previous convictions, including robbery and violent offences. He previously attacked a taxi driver and stole his cash.

Mitigating, Andrew Stranex told the court: “He wishes he had the opportunity to sit down with the victim and apologises for what had happened. He is genuinely sorry what he did.”

He said Benson, of Eelholme View Street, Keighley, was trying to get his life back on track, that his partner had suffered a miscarriage that had been a “devastating blow” to both of them.

He said Benson had secured a job but had to give it up because the commute had “become problematic”. The court heard that Benson had been drinking heavily on the night of the blade attack, because it had been his birthday the day before.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar drew back from imposing a life sentence, but gave him a 12-year extended sentence, made up of 10 years’ jail and a two-year extended licence period.