Knifeman called 999 and said he was going to kill his partner at her Leeds home

Andrew Garbutt became embroiled in an argument with the woman at her home in Hunslet on October 17 before leaving to get the blade and returning, Leeds Crown Court.

The 41-year-old then made the 999 call saying he was stood in the garden of the property in Arthington Grove and was going to kill her.

They rushed to the scene and found him still outside, with one officer drawing their Taser and ordering him to drop the knife, which he did.

Garbutt called police from Arthington Grove saying he was going to kill his partner.

He then told them: “I need to go to prison, trust me, I will kill that f****** b****.”

Prosecutor Sean Smith said that Garbutt, of no fixed address, has 32 convictions for 71 offences, including battery, harassment and affray.

However, he was on bail a the time of the knife offence after he was found carrying two hammers on Trentham Terrace in Beeston on September 23.

He admitted carrying offensive weapons, and possession of a knife and making a threat to kill from the second incident.

Mitigating, Oliver Connor said the hammer incident occurred after Garbutt took the weapons from men who were attacking him. He said that he is still suffering from a nose injury that he sustained in the attack.

For the knife incident, he said that Garbutt had been in a “toxic relationship” and added: “He accepts his reaction was entirely inappropriate, he had no intention of carrying out the threat.

"He simply wanted to be removed from the situation.”

He sad that Garbutt had struggled with crack cocaine and heroin addiction and had been on a methadone prescription for seven years. He told the court he wanted to move away from Leeds to help him become drug free.

Judge Simon Batiste told him: “This is a serious offence, the circumstances are a little unusual in that you phoned the police yourself.

“There’s an element of a cry for help but it does not mean that you weren’t prepared to have a serious confrontation with the victim.”