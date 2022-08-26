Knife-wielding shoplifter threatened to stab Leeds supermarket worker in 'cry for help'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homeless Joshua Edwards was spotted placing around £30 worth of meat into a bag in Tesco on Dewsbury Road in Beeston on the evening of July 9, and when he was challenged, reached into his bag and took out the large kitchen knife, which a witness said was around 30cm in length.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the 22-year-old became confrontational and asked the security guard what he was going to do, to which the employee replied: “Knife or no knife, you’re not taking the bag.”

He walked towards the guard and made threats to stab him, before exiting the shop and leaving the bag behind.

The Tesco store in Beeston where Edwards made his threats.

He was arrested a short time later on Dewsbury Road, but the knife was not recovered, prosecutor Jessica Lister said.

During interview, Edwards made not comment but denied it was him on the shop CCTV, claiming it was too blurry.

He has 13 convictions for 18 offences, including multiple shop thefts, a common assault and criminal damage.

Mitigating, Benjamin Bell said: “This defendant has been in and out of prison for the last few years without any probation intervention.

"He is homeless and every time he is released he has to fend for himself again.

"He committed these offences because he wanted some stability, he has mental health problems and is crying out for help.

"If he is given the chance to receive that help it may change his life. He re-offends because he wants somewhere to live.”

The judge, Recorder Andrew Latimer praised the security guard for “standing his ground”, before handing Edwards eight months’ jail.

Crucially, he told him he would be given the necessary help from probation on release.

He said: “You are an adult but you still a young man.

“You committed these offences to attract the attention of the authorities.

"That’s no excuse for threatening a security guard, he was just doing his job.