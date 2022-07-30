Knife-carrying man arrested in police crackdown in Leeds

Following increasing reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour, officers say they have been conducting “extensive engagements” across the Bellbrookes, just off Harehills Lane.

As a result, they arrested a 46-year-old after he was found to be carrying a blade on Bellbrooke Place.

He has since been bailed and will appear in court.

A police spokesman said: “The proactive work identified concerns of on-going anti-social behaviour issues late at night until the early hours of the morning, with reports of large groups of young people congregating, playing football, causing noise nuisance and reports of criminal damage.

"In the last two weeks officers have conducted extensive engagements within the local community, liaised with partner agencies and gathered intelligence following the reports received.

“As a result of the information received, overnight weekend patrols were implemented across the affected areas, in order to reduce anti-social behaviour demands and address concerns raised.

"Burmantofts and Richmond Hill Neighbourhood Policing Team, will continue to carry out increased patrols in the area to deter any further incidents and reassure the wider community that action will be taken to provide safer communities for all.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour, about knife crime or any associated criminality in the community is being asked to report it by calling 101 or by clicking here.