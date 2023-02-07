CCTV footage that you can view above has been shared of the robbery taking place at Kitty Cafe on Kirkgate on Sunday (February 5) at around 5.30pm and police have said they are investigating the incident.

The manager of the cat re-homing cafe, Kate Charles-Richards, said that staff were getting ready to close for the day when the incident happened. She said that inspection of CCTV outside of the cafe shows that the man was walking backwards and forwards past the entrance and that he waited for the receptionist to leave her desk to go into the cafe area – which remains locked to ensure that the cats don’t escape – before entering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Charles-Richards said; “She was needed on the floor to help a customer and unfortunately the man in question came in.

An external shot of Kitty Cafe, Leeds. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

"The donation box was screwed to the desk but he just broke it apart and took whatever notes he could and ran off as fast as he could. I believe some customers saw him and went towards him before he went.”

She said that she estimates that the thief took between £100 and £150 from the donation box but added that the damage to the desk would probably cost more to repair. She said: “The money in the donation box goes straight to the veterinary care and that amount taken would have afforded a spay and injection for one cat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kitty Cafe had only reopened recently after being closed since August last year due to issues with the roof. Ms Charles-Richards said: “We have been trying to get back on to a normal functioning level and this was a drama that was not needed.

"However, the outpouring of love from the community has been absolutely amazing. Most people love the cats and can see the good work we do.”

The robbery happened at Kitty Cafe on Kirkgate on Sunday (February 5) at around 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds are investigating a report of a theft at Kitty Café, Kirkgate on Sunday, February 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad