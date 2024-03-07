Kirkthorpe fatal crash: Motorcyclist dies after crash with moped in small village near Wakefield
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision in Kirkthorpe this morning (Wednesday, 6 March).
Officers were called at 8:17am to a report of a collision involving a Honda motorcycle and a Yamaha moped on Kirkthorpe Lane, Kirkthorpe.
One of the motorcyclists was taken to hospital with serious injuries and it was later confirmed that he had died from his injuries.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or knows anything about the circumstances leading up to it to make contact.
Anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision who has a dashcam fitted is asked to check whether they have any relevant footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 279 of 6 March.