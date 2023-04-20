Kirkstall Valley Development Trust provided over 400 meals to children and their families over the Easter period, and feeds between 70 and 80 families per week from the food pantry alone. One of the sites the trust operates at is Kirkstall Valley Farm, which acts as a “big back garden” for the people of Kirkstall.

However, the trust has turned to fundraising after having their stainless steel kitchen worktops, pans and sink at the farm stolen. Writing on the trust’s GoFundMe page, organiser Adele Rae said: “It's not just the cost of replacing these things - although that's bad enough - it's the volunteer time and effort that has gone into making a serviceable kitchen that we can cater from for events.

"Over Easter we provided over 400 meals to children and their families. Our staff and volunteers work their socks off - they don't need to have things made even more challenging.”

Roger Plumtree, director of Kirkstall Valley Farm, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The farm is intended as a big back garden for the people of the Kirkstall valley. It maybe isn’t something that people realise but stainless steel is incredibly expensive.

"That’s why we have the fundraiser, to replace it and hopefully stop similar things happening in the future. The kitchen has been built entirely by volunteers. Hours and hours of work have gone into it. It started off as a work surface and has developed into having running water, a roof, lighting, and all sorts of things.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Inner East NPT are aware of this matter and attended the site. A crime of theft has been recorded regarding the incident in which suspects approached a wash facility at the farm between Sunday April 16 and Monday April 17 and stole property.

“Anyone who has information about the theft is asked to contact the Inner West NPT on 101 referencing crime number 13230215884. Information can also be given online or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”