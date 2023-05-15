The serious assault, which officers said was isolated, happened shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday (May 13) near the McDonald’s on Kirkstall Road.

A cordon was put in place near the takeaway – which is within the Cardigan Fields leisure complex in Burley – until the early hours of Sunday morning. The victim’s condition was described as serious as he was taken to hospital, but not life threatening.

Yesterday evening (May 14), West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers appealing for information over the assault had made two arrests.

Officers appealing for information over the serious assault have made two arrests. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.