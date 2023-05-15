Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Kirkstall Road: Police make two arrests after stabbing near McDonald's in Leeds

Police have made two arrests after a stabbing near a McDonald’s in Leeds.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th May 2023, 06:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 06:54 BST

The serious assault, which officers said was isolated, happened shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday (May 13) near the McDonald’s on Kirkstall Road.

A cordon was put in place near the takeaway – which is within the Cardigan Fields leisure complex in Burley – until the early hours of Sunday morning. The victim’s condition was described as serious as he was taken to hospital, but not life threatening.

Yesterday evening (May 14), West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers appealing for information over the assault had made two arrests.

Officers appealing for information over the serious assault have made two arrests. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the Live Chat website quoting reference 1241 of May 13. Information can also be given anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers.