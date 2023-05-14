Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Kirkstall Road: CCTV shared of three people wanted over stabbing near McDonald's in Leeds

CCTV images have been released of three people wanted over a stabbing near a McDonald’s in Leeds.

Published 14th May 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 14:46 BST

The incident, which officers have said was isolated, happened shortly after 4:30pm near the McDonald’s on Kirkstall Road.

A cordon was put in place near the takeaway restaurant – which is within the Cardigan Fields leisure complex in Burley – until the early hours of the morning

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The male victim suffered stab wounds and was later transported to hospital where his condition is described as serious but not life threatening.

“Officers have released images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or thinks they may recognise the people in the images call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1241 of 13/5.”

“Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”