The incident, which officers have said was isolated, happened shortly after 4:30pm near the McDonald’s on Kirkstall Road.

A cordon was put in place near the takeaway restaurant – which is within the Cardigan Fields leisure complex in Burley – until the early hours of the morning

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The male victim suffered stab wounds and was later transported to hospital where his condition is described as serious but not life threatening.

“Officers have released images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or thinks they may recognise the people in the images call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1241 of 13/5.”