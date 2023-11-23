Thieves who broke into a Leeds taproom may have been left disappointed by their haul, which was mostly made up of Monster Munch crisps.

The burglary at the Kirkstall Brewery Taproom, in Kirkstall Road, happened in the early hours of Monday morning (November 20) when perpetrators smashed through a window at the front of the popular venue.

But the items they stole were less than impressive, as operations manager Spike Stinson explained.

“Unfortunately for them, we really don’t have anything of value available so they had to make do with a couple of boxes of Monster Munch, coffee syrup and some whisky,” he said.

A burglary at the Kirkstall Brewery Taproom, in Kirkstall Road, was reported to West Yorkshire Police on November 20.

“Police were there within about five minutes and forensics were confident they got some good evidence. We have some decent CCTV imagery as well, so fingers crossed the police find them.”

Later that day, the taproom opened as usual after staff had swept up the broken glass and boarded up the window.

They said that they planned to upgrade the pub’s security to prevent it from happening again.

In a tongue-in-cheek post on X [formerly Twitter], staff joked that West Yorkshire Police had found the “prime suspect”, before sharing an image of the creature from the front of the Monster Munch crisp packets.

Police have said that an electronic device was also stolen in the break-in. Those with information are asked to call 101 or report via the force’s website, quoting crime reference number 13230642747.