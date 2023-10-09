Kirklees: West Yorkshire Police PCSO officer charged over numerous sexual offences
A West Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been charged with a number of sexual offences.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
PCSO Paul Simpkins, 42, who is based in Kirklees district, is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 10), charged with three sexual assaults committed off duty between February and July 2022.
Simpkins has been suspended from duty from the outset of the investigation.