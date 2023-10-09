Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Kirklees: West Yorkshire Police PCSO officer charged over numerous sexual offences

A West Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been charged with a number of sexual offences.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:26 BST
PCSO Paul Simpkins, 42, who is based in Kirklees district, is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 10), charged with three sexual assaults committed off duty between February and July 2022.

Simpkins has been suspended from duty from the outset of the investigation.