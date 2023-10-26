Kirkgate Wakefield: Workers held at knifepoint as robber steals 'quantity of cash' in Yorkshire Building Society raid
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 9.09am today (Thursday, October 26), police received a report of a robbery at the Yorkshire Building Society in Kirkgate, Wakefield.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a suspect had made threats with a knife and left on foot towards Eastmoor with a quantity of cash.
“No injuries were reported and Wakefield District CID are making further enquiries.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have further information is asked to contact police on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility online quoting crime reference 13230594622.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.