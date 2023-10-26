Police are investigating an armed robbery in West Yorkshire.

At 9.09am today (Thursday, October 26), police received a report of a robbery at the Yorkshire Building Society in Kirkgate, Wakefield.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a suspect had made threats with a knife and left on foot towards Eastmoor with a quantity of cash.

“No injuries were reported and Wakefield District CID are making further enquiries.”

Police received a report of a robbery at the Yorkshire Building Society in Kirkgate, Wakefield. Picture: Google

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have further information is asked to contact police on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility online quoting crime reference 13230594622.