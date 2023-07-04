Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Kirkgate Leeds incident: Police investigating suspected assault on woman in city centre

Police are investigating a suspected assault in Leeds city centre.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST

Officers received a report of a woman with an injury to her hand on Kirkgate shortly before 6pm last night (July 3). From initial enquiries, it is understood that she sustained this injury in an assault earlier in the afternoon.

The investigation is in its very early stages as detectives make further enquiries to understand the circumstances of what has taken place.

If anyone has witnessed any part of this incident, they are asked to contact police by using 101 live chat online or calling 101, quoting log 1369 of 03/07.

The incident scene. PIC: Georgina MorrisThe incident scene. PIC: Georgina Morris
