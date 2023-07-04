Officers received a report of a woman with an injury to her hand on Kirkgate shortly before 6pm last night (July 3). From initial enquiries, it is understood that she sustained this injury in an assault earlier in the afternoon.

The investigation is in its very early stages as detectives make further enquiries to understand the circumstances of what has taken place.

If anyone has witnessed any part of this incident, they are asked to contact police by using 101 live chat online or calling 101, quoting log 1369 of 03/07.