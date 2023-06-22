West Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident, at a Co-op store in Kippax, that was reported at around 9.45pm last night (June 21).

Three men had entered the shop, in High Street, one carrying a machete and the others carrying large white carrier bags. They demanded access to the safe before jumping over the cigarette counter and taking a large quantity of cigarettes. They made off a short time later.

A member of staff was pushed to the ground, but no one was injured during the incident. Police said that the robbery left staff “understandably shaken”.

A sign in the window this morning (June 22) said that “due to unforeseen maintenance issues, our store is temporarily closed”.

Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing and those with information or video, CCTV, or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Leeds CID using the Live Chat function or by calling 101 and quoting reference 13230345280. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.