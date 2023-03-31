News you can trust since 1890
King George Avenue crash: Police release images after elderly woman injured in hit-and-run cyclist crash

Police are appealing for information to identify a cyclist involved in a crash in Leeds that left an elderly woman with serious injuries.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:38 BST

The 77-year-old woman was on the pavement at the junction of King George Avenue and Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton when she was hit by a cyclist shortly after 10am on Wednesday, February 1. The cyclist rode away from the scene and officers are appealing to identify them.

The woman needed hospital treatment for head and leg injuries and is continuing to undergo recuperative care following the incident.

Officers have released CCTV images of a cyclist seen in the area at the time of the collision. They appear to show a white male wearing a dark coloured coat, a blue top and an orange beanie hat.

The cyclist officers want to trace
Although the images are low quality, it is hoped someone may recognise them from the clothing and type of bike.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 3093 Surtees via 101 quoting reference 13230060995 or online.