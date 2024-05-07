Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kyle Gandy-Feeney confessed to police that he was holding a Kinder Egg container full of drugs when they intercepted a Mazda. Leeds Crown Court heard that the patrolling officers became suspicious when they spotted the car shortly after 8pm on July 20, 2021.

A woman appeared to get into the vehicle, then leave just seconds later clutching an item. The car then pulled away and the police move in to stop it. Gandy-Feeney was in the passenger seat. They noticed he had a small knife clipped to his shorts, suspecting it was used for drugs, prosecutor Kristina Goodwin told the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also found £1,056 in cash and a cannabis grinder. After being transported to Elland Road Police Station, he was told he was going to be strip searched and then confessed that he had the Kind Egg container. It contained wraps of heroin and cocaine, which was found to be 92 per cent pure.

Gandy-Feeney (pictured) was caught with a Kinder Egg case containing heroin and cocaine. (pics by WYP / Getty)

During his police interview he gave no comments. Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, he admitted two counts of dealing in Class A drugs. He has eight previous convictions for 18 offences, including three for drugs matters. He was previously jailed for a non-dwelling burglary.

Mitigating, Ayaz Qazi said Gandy-Feeney had been recruited to sell due to his own drug use, but had little influence on those above him in the chain. He said the cash found was “arguably a significant sum” but it would be “returned to the individual who recruited him”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the 25-year-old came from broken home and had a difficult upbringing and was selling drugs “out of desperation of funding one’s own habit”. He added: “There were no trappings or luxurious lifestyle present here.”

He said that since being held in prison, Gandy-Feeney had addressed his drug issues and “knuckled down”.

Judge Tahir Khan KC told Gandy-Feeney: “I have no hesitation in coming to the conclusion that you were working in a chain, however, the fact you had the drugs and money supports the conclusion that you were intending to supply the drugs on the streets.