Kimberley Road, Harehills: What we know so far after body of woman found

Here is all we know so far:
When did police arrive?
Officers were called to Kimberley Road, Harehills, shortly before 3.20pm on Thursday.
What happened?
A woman's body had been found in bushes next to the boundary wall of the Asda store.
Have police provided an update?
Police have confirmed they are treating the woman's death as "unexplained".
What statement did they release?
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
"Anyone who witnessed anything in the area or who has any information that could assist officers is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13220340197 or online via the Live Chat."