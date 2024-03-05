Kimberley Road Harehills: Man charged with woman's murder after body found in Leeds almost two years ago
A man has been charged with a woman's murder after her body was found in Leeds almost two years ago.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The body of Theresa 'Terri' Jordan was discovered in bushes on Kimberley Road, Harehills, on June 23, 2022 by a member of the public.
Since then, a long running investigation has been ongoing into her death by West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.
Mark Andrew Metcalfe, 39, of Ashton Mount, Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow. He is also charged with preventing the lawful burial of a body.