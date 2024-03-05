Kimberley Road Harehills: Man charged with woman's murder after body found in Leeds almost two years ago

A man has been charged with a woman's murder after her body was found in Leeds almost two years ago.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 5th Mar 2024, 17:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The body of Theresa 'Terri' Jordan was discovered in bushes on Kimberley Road, Harehills, on June 23, 2022 by a member of the public.

The body of Theresa 'Terri' Jordan was discovered in bushes on Kimberley Road, Harehills, on June 23, 2022 by a member of the public. Photo: Google/West Yorkshire Police.The body of Theresa 'Terri' Jordan was discovered in bushes on Kimberley Road, Harehills, on June 23, 2022 by a member of the public. Photo: Google/West Yorkshire Police.
The body of Theresa 'Terri' Jordan was discovered in bushes on Kimberley Road, Harehills, on June 23, 2022 by a member of the public. Photo: Google/West Yorkshire Police.

Since then, a long running investigation has been ongoing into her death by West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force confirmed today (March 5) that a man has now been charged with her murder.

Mark Andrew Metcalfe, 39, of Ashton Mount, Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow. He is also charged with preventing the lawful burial of a body.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeeds