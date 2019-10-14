'Kidnapper grabbed 12-year-old and tried to take her into bushes as she walked to school in Leeds'

Michael Sehannie is alleged to have abducted a 12-year-old girl as walked through an underpass on Old Run Road, Hunslet, as she made he way to school.

A court heard the terrified youngster screamed until she was dropped by her alleged abductor after he grabbed her on Old Run Road, Hunslet.

Michael Sehannie, 19, is on trial at Leeds Crown Court where he is accused of kidnapping.

The alleged offence took place at 9.10am on April 23 this year.

Nick Adlington, prosecuting, she the girl left her home at 8.45am in her school uniform and noticed a man walking closely behind her.

Jurors were told the girl was attacked on Old Run Road near to an underpass below the M621 motorway.

The prosecutor said: "There is a bus stop in this area.

"As she reached the bus stop, taking advantage of the darker conditions, the defendant came closer behind her.

"He grabbed (the girl) around the waist and picked her up so her feet were barely touching the floor.

"The defendant carried her across the road towards bushes on the other side of the road.

"Not surprisingly, you may think, (the girl) screamed, terrified at what was happening to her.

"The defendant dropped her and ran off into the bushes he had been taking her towards.

"This act amounted to kidnapping, albeit for a very short time."

The incident was witnessed by people driving in the area.

One man stopped his car after seeing a struggle.

Mr Adlington said: "He pulled up next to her and asked her if she was OK.

"She did not answer and appeared shocked.

"She was looking around in fear.

"He asked her again if she was OK, and she responded 'This man tried to take me.'"

A woman also saw the incident as she was driving with her daughter to a hospital appointment.

Mr Adlington said: "She saw the male grab the girl in a bear hug, with his arms fixed around her waist, dragging and pulling her around."

The women stopped to find the girl crying and shaking.

The girl told them: "No I am not OK, that man tried to touch me."

The girl got into the car with the women and they drove after the suspect.

One of the women took video footage of the man as he walked along.

Mr Adlington said: "He looked back at the car and noticed he was being filmed.

"He began sprinting away across some playing fields out of sight."

A 15-year-old girl later told police how she had also been followed by a man in the same area earlier that morning.

The jury was shown CCTV clips from the area of the suspect walking close to the two girls.

Sehannie, of St Luke's Road, Beeston, Leeds, pleads not guilty to kidnapping.